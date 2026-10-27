In Poland, TVP Info has published private correspondence attributed to Confederation leader Sławomir Mentzen. In the messages, he allegedly advised his associates to focus on criticizing Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his government rather than attacking the Law and Justice (PiS) party without good reason, Interia reports.

Strategy toward PiS

According to TVP Info, the discussion took place in a closed group of politicians from the New Hope party, which is part of the Confederation, on an encrypted messenger service. A source from the party leadership’s circle told the channel that Mentzen rarely participates in the group’s correspondence and usually posts only announcement messages there.

As Interia writes, in August, several days after a split in PiS and the expulsion from the party of associates of former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the group published the results of an IBRiS poll for Polsat News. The survey was conducted from July 29 to August 2: PiS received 16.9% support, while the Confederation received 14.4%.

After that, according to TVP Info, Mentzen wrote that an influential PiS no longer exists. He also allegedly stated that the Confederation should present itself as the best alternative to the current government, as it most effectively criticizes Tusk and offers a fresh approach.

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Confederation’s response

In the correspondence cited by TVP Info, Mentzen also expressed the view that PiS could gradually lose support. At the same time, he believed that the Confederation would not be able to attract a significant share of that party’s older electorate.

Confederation spokesperson Wojciech Machulski refused to comment on the content of the published correspondence. He told Interia that private messages between specific people should not become public and that their disclosure is unacceptable.

According to Interia, the discussion took place after internal disputes in PiS. In July, party leader Jarosław Kaczyński barred its members from participating in organizations of a political nature. Politicians were required to sign a commitment, but Morawiecki’s associates refused to do so.

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