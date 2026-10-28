In Bavaria, Germany, police detained two suspects in alleged agent activity on behalf of Russia, an aggressor state. According to Der Spiegel, the men are suspected of involvement in the arson attack on a Romanian arms company, which they may have carried out on Moscow's orders.

Suspected arson in Brașov

According to Der Spiegel, the likely target of the attack was an enterprise in Brașov, Romania. In the caption to the published photo, the outlet states that surveillance camera footage near the facility shows a suspected saboteur on a fire escape. The image is credited to the Romanian Security Service, SRI.

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Possible plans in Germany

The outlet also reports that the detainees allegedly planned similar sabotage attacks in Germany. The article refers to two possible courses of action: arson in Romania and planned attacks in Germany. Der Spiegel presents the information about these actions as a suspicion rather than an established fact.

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