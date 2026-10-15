In Brazil, a joint task force of federal and state police on October 14, 2026, carried out Operation Bifronte against a network suspected of purchasing drugs in Bolivia and Peru and subsequently transporting them across the country. As The Rio Times reports, law enforcement officers executed 46 court orders in the states of Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte, Goiás, Santa Catarina, and São Paulo.

Courts issued 23 arrest warrants, 20 search warrants, and three orders for house arrest with electronic monitoring. In Minas Gerais, the operation covered the cities of Uberaba, Uberlândia, Guaxupé, and São João del-Rei. According to local outlet G1, four people were detained and nine searches were conducted in Uberlândia, while one more person was detained in Uberaba.

Assets and network structure

According to investigators, the group operated through cells responsible for leadership, logistics, transportation, finances, and family affairs. The court authorized the freezing of assets worth up to 187 million Brazilian reals, or about $37 million. This is the maximum amount, not a confirmed volume of funds already frozen.

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The court orders also provide for the immediate seizure of 11 properties in five states and one aircraft. The asset-freezing authorization concerns 69 individuals and legal entities. Police submitted requests for two Interpol “red notices,” while a court ordered that two alleged leaders of the network be transferred to Brazil’s federal penitentiary system.

Alleged drug supplies

Federal police told local media that marijuana was allegedly intended for the Comando Vermelho group, while cocaine was intended for Primeiro Comando da Capital, known as PCC. According to The Rio Times, the U.S. State Department designated both groups as foreign terrorist organizations; the decision took effect on June 5, 2026, following publication in the Federal Register.

The newspaper O Tempo also reported that investigators tracked cocaine shipments linked to the network to Europe and Australia. Depending on the role of each suspect, they may face charges of international drug trafficking, participation in an association for drug trafficking, and money laundering.

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