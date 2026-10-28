The European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and other allies on October 28 reiterated their demand that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. The countries also called on all UN member states to fully implement sanctions related to the DPRK, Anadolu Agency reports.

Allies’ joint position

In a statement, the EU, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea reaffirmed their commitment to the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the DPRK.

The signatories also stated their support for the implementation of all UN Security Council resolutions concerning North Korea. They separately called on all UN member states, including the permanent members of the Security Council, to fully implement these decisions.

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Sanctions against the DPRK

The statement said that the EU, Australia and the United States imposed sanctions in October targeting the DPRK’s use of workers abroad, its malicious cyber activity and individuals involved in North Korea’s illegal cooperation with Russia.

According to the statement, these restrictions are intended to prevent the DPRK from supporting the illegal development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles, as well as to counter the DPRK’s illegal military cooperation with Russia. The sanctions decisions are based on detailed reports by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, which tracks North Korea’s non-compliance with UN Security Council resolutions.

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