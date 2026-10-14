Saudi Aramco administrative building attacked in Dhahran — Interia

An administrative building of the state oil company Saudi Aramco was attacked in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. The country’s Energy Ministry reported that a fire was discovered at the facility late on Tuesday evening. No deaths or injuries were recorded, but the infrastructure sustained significant damage, Interia reports.

Office tower damaged

According to Reuters, the Saudi Aramco complex was attacked with a ballistic missile. The strike hit an office tower and damaged the building’s top three floors.

The complex in Dhahran is Saudi Aramco’s operational center. From there, the company manages a network of offshore and onshore drilling platforms, pipelines, oil refineries and export terminals.

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Escalation of attacks

The attack occurred after fighting escalated between Saudi forces and Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militants. According to Interia, the Houthis have carried out missile and drone strikes on key Saudi Arabian energy facilities in recent weeks.

During the escalation, they struck Riyadh International Airport four times. Reuters reported that 13 people were killed and more than 300 were injured in Saturday’s attack.

Türkiye’s position

During a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ankara would continue to support Riyadh amid Houthi attacks. The Turkish president’s office also reported that Erdoğan condemned the strikes and expressed confidence that the situation would be overcome.

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