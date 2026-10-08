The European Commission has called the Russian strike on Kramatorsk a war crime

The European Commission strongly condemned the Russian attacks on the civilian population in Kramatorsk, emphasizing that deliberate strikes against civilians and non-military targets constitute war crimes. Officials in Brussels stressed that all perpetrators and accomplices in these violations of international humanitarian law must be held accountable.

European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand noted that Russia has intensified its shelling, including strikes on buses in the city. As a result of the previous day’s attacks, 28 people were killed, including five children, three of whom were only one year old.

This was reported by “European Truth.”

Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people — Zelenskyy.

Following Russia’s strike on a warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

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Russia cynically called the massive attack on Ukraine a “retaliatory strike.”

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