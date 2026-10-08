On October 8, 71,500 people took part in demonstrations in France demanding improvements in education and a reduction in police violence. This was reported by France 24, citing the French Interior Ministry.

School blockades

Students across the country protested despite government attempts to ease the crisis, which has lasted for more than a week. According to the TV channel, they blocked entrances to hundreds of secondary education institutions.

The demonstrations took place amid demands to improve learning conditions and end police brutality. Police units for dispersing mass unrest were deployed at the rallies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detentions during the rallies

In some cases, violent clashes occurred between protesters and law enforcement officers. According to the French Interior Ministry, police detained more than 500 people.

France 24 journalist Claire Paccalin reported on the demonstrations from central Paris.

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