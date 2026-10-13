Two Egyptian citizens were shot dead in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, while another Egyptian and a Sudanese police officer were wounded. Egypt and Sudan are investigating the attack, The National reports.

Gunman detained

Sudanese police said they had detained 23-year-old Ibrahim Abdullah Adam. According to police, he confessed to the attack and said he had acted in revenge for his brother, who was killed in a Saturday airstrike near the Egyptian-Sudanese border.

All three Egyptians were truck drivers. The police officer was wounded during a shootout that preceded the suspect's detention. Police said they were continuing to establish the circumstances and motives of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Airstrike near the border

Neither Egypt nor Sudan has publicly said who carried out the airstrike in the border area. Sudanese human rights and civic groups were the first to report it, including Emergency Lawyers, the Somoud civil alliance and Sudan Doctors' Network. They gave differing death tolls, from 13 to 72 people, while some Sudanese media reported up to 200 deaths.

Sudan's military-led Sovereign Council confirmed that the strike occurred in an area bordering Egypt and said there had been contacts between the leaders of the two states. Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed the shooting by phone with his Sudanese counterpart in the military-backed government, Mohieldin Salem.

The Egyptian military separately said it was continuing to combat illegal gold mining in the country's Eastern Desert. According to the military, it dropped leaflets calling for illegal mining to stop.

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