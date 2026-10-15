In Albania’s capital, Tirana, school pupils and university students clashed with police for the third consecutive day during protests whose participants are demanding change. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing Albanian public broadcaster RTSH.

Clashes in central Tirana

Protesters threw stones and fireworks at law enforcement officers and public buildings. Police responded by using tear gas and water cannons.

The action began with a march by school pupils and university students through the city streets. The column passed the parliament building and headed toward the Ministry of Education. Tensions rose when demonstrators gathered on both sides of the street, after which police used water cannons. Following violent incidents, law enforcement officers escorted away individual protesters.

Damage to buildings and class boycott

Later, protesters headed to Tirana City Hall, where they threw stones and fireworks at the building. Near one of the schools, some students set fire to rubbish containers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Property damage was also recorded in the city centre, including at one commercial bank: protesters smashed windows and doors, damaged ATMs and documents in offices. Police intervened to disperse the demonstrators, but some of them remained in central Tirana. According to RTSH, a senior police officer was injured by stones.

The protests also spread beyond the capital: students in several cities are boycotting classes. Police deployed additional forces to maintain order and prevent damage to buildings.

Anadolu Agency

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