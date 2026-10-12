The Kremlin stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must make “very responsible and very difficult decisions” to end the war. This is precisely how Dmitry Peskov, the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, explained U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for a change in Ukraine’s head of state.

“Trump said he believes it is time for a new president. Why? Because the Ukrainian president must make very responsible and very difficult decisions to stop this war,” the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Peskov also claims that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently not demonstrating the political will to make such decisions.

“Either Zelenskyy takes on this responsibility and demonstrates this political will, or he does not,” emphasized Vladimir Putin’s press secretary.

This was reported by Russian media, citing Peskov’s statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the American leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

American businessman Elon Musk joined in the criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which U.S. President Donald Trump had previously voiced.

On October 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a statement by American billionaire Elon Musk, who claimed that the Ukrainian leader had allegedly “gone too far” and should step down. Zelenskyy emphasized that stopping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is much more difficult than putting pressure on Ukraine.

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