In Thailand, the Progressive Social Security (PSS) team won all seven seats for representatives of insured workers and seven seats for employer representatives on the Social Security Office board, according to preliminary election results. As reported by the Bangkok Post, after more than 95% of ballots had been counted, PSS secured 14 of the 21 seats on the body.

Preliminary voting results

The election was held on Sunday. The main contest was between PSS and the Labour Power team, led by veteran trade union activist Panus Thai Luan, president of the National Congress of Labour of Thailand. Independent candidates also took part in the race, some of whom had an alliance with Labour Power.

Every PSS candidate running for an employer seat received more than 8,000 votes, while their rivals received fewer than 1,000. PSS candidates in the insured workers category received more than 800,000 votes in total, while other candidates received about 20,000. The Progressive Social Security team is associated with the People’s Party and the Progressive Movement.

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The board’s role and fund assets

The Social Security Office board consists of seven representatives each from workers, employers and the government. The board’s chairperson is ex officio the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Labour, while government representatives are delegated by the Ministries of Labour and Finance, as well as the Budget Bureau.

The board determines the Social Security Office’s course of work regarding the Social Security Fund and acts as an intermediary between the government and the fund. The fund is estimated at 2.8 trillion baht; it is the country’s largest social welfare fund, covering more than 24 million insured persons. About 680,000 members took part in the vote — 330% more than in the previous 2023 election. The new board’s term is two years, and official results are expected by the end of the year.

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