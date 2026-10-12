The foreign ministers of EU countries unanimously approved a new package of individual sanctions against more than 1,600 individuals and entities from Russia, the aggressor state. This was reported by RMF24.

Restrictions on the defense industry

The restrictions primarily target the Russian defense industry, which produces weapons for use in the war against Ukraine. The sanctions provide for a ban on entry into the European Union and the freezing of assets of individuals and entities included on the sanctions list.

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Sanctions over State Duma elections

The EU blacklist also includes 77 people connected with elections to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. They include three members of Russia’s Central Election Commission, the aggressor state. The State Duma elections ended on September 20.

Largest simultaneous addition to the list

According to the outlet, this is the longest list in EU history of individuals and entities added to the sanctions list simultaneously. Following this decision, the total number of Russian individuals and entities under EU sanctions will increase by approximately half. Previously, the list contained about 3,000 entries.

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