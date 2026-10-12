At the summit of Hochvogel in the Allgäu Alps, on the border between Germany and Austrian Tyrol, a crack is widening and could cause a major rockfall. Scientists estimate that up to 400,000 cubic meters of rock could break away from the slope, RMF24 reports.

Hochvogel stands 2,592 meters above sea level. The crack at its summit has been observed since the 19th century, and it has continued to grow over time. According to researchers, in 2024 the main crack was up to six meters wide, about 35 meters long and approximately 60 meters deep. In June, around 2,000 cubic meters of rock material had already broken off the slope.

Monitoring the unstable area

Scientists have been monitoring the unstable part of the mountain for 12 years. Initially, measurements were taken during field expeditions, and since 2018 stationary sensors and measuring instruments have been operating on Hochvogel. A drone with a laser scanner was also used for the research.

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In spring, equipment recorded rock displacement of up to five millimeters per week. By comparison, the average rate of movement in the Alps is about 1.8 millimeters per year. More than 30 sensors are now installed on the mountain and can track the movement of rock masses with millimeter precision.

The role of precipitation and the warning system

The largest displacements are recorded near a new crack on the southwestern ridge, which researchers named Fissure 6. Data from the instruments reach scientists several times an hour, allowing them to track changes and look for signs of a possible collapse.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and snowmelt may affect the slope's stability: water enters the cracks and can accelerate the movement of unstable rock fragments. Researchers note that signals before a collapse may appear only a few days or even hours before the event. The approach to the summit from the Austrian side has already been closed to climbers, while the route from Germany remains open.

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