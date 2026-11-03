In Louisiana, United States, voters are choosing the state’s next representative in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. The election is taking place after incumbent Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who served two terms, failed to secure his party’s renomination. This was reported by The Hill.

Cassidy finished third

During the first round of the Republican primary, Cassidy finished third with slightly less than 25% of the vote. The outlet notes that the senator criticized President Donald Trump and did not always vote in line with his political agenda.

Representative Julia Letlow, who was endorsed by Trump, and State Treasurer John Fleming advanced to the runoff. Letlow defeated Fleming by a margin of about 14 percentage points.

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Democratic candidate

The Democratic Party’s candidate is Jami Davis, a former member of the Tensas Parish Police Jury. In Louisiana, a police jury is an elected body similar to a board of county commissioners in other states. Its members govern parishes, which is what administrative units are called in the state instead of counties.

Davis won the Democratic Party primary with 47% of the vote. Polling stations in Louisiana are scheduled to close at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

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