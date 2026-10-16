Nigeria has restored traffic on the First Niger Bridge across the Niger River, which connects Onitsha in Anambra State with Asaba in Delta State. Nigeria’s Minister of Works, David Umahi, officially reopened the bridge on Thursday after 38 days of closure for emergency repairs and rehabilitation, Premium Times reports.

Repairs delayed by rain

The bridge was closed on September 7. The repair work was initially scheduled to be completed by September 21, but the closure was later extended for an indefinite period because of prolonged rainfall.

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According to the publication, federal officials, representatives of Anambra and Delta states, and traditional rulers from both states attended the reopening ceremony. Umahi thanked the contractors for the work carried out and said the rehabilitation should improve traffic flow and road-user safety.

Bridge between Onitsha and Asaba

The First Niger Bridge was completed in 1965 and built by the French construction company Dumez. It connects Onitsha and Asaba. The report also notes that the Second Niger Bridge, whose construction began in 2018 to reduce the load on the first bridge, was commissioned in May 2023.

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