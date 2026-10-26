In the French city of Nice, 11 far-right activists were detained on suspicion of violent acts during protests against social inequality, Der Spiegel reports. Ten adult suspects are due to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of forming a criminal group and carrying weapons. Prosecutors also plan to seek their detention in custody. Among those detained is a minor who is to be brought before a juvenile judge.

Far-right appearance at protests

According to the newspaper Libération, far-right groups took to the streets in Nice, Montpellier, Lille, Nantes, Rennes, Dijon, Bordeaux, Bayonne, Tours, Rouen, Toulouse, Caen, Clermont-Ferrand, Lyon and Brest. Representatives of far-right, identitarian and nationalist groups called on people to come to city centres allegedly to protect shops from looting.

Video from Nancy, according to the publication, shows far-right activists first attacking left-wing demonstrators and then retreating behind a line of police officers. As security forces advanced further, the recordings indicate that they joined law enforcement officers to attack protesters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Minister's denial

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez denied reports that police had protected the far right. He told BFMTV that these groups had not cooperated with either the police or the gendarmerie. According to him, law enforcement officers documented clashes involving the far right and stopped them.

Manuel Bompard, coordinator of the French left-wing party, previously stated that all demonstrations in Nice had been banned except for far-right actions. He also questioned whether these groups could have enjoyed protection from the interior minister or the city's right-wing mayor.

Nationwide protests against the high cost of living and for improved education began more than a week ago and were accompanied by serious unrest. Last weekend, a significant police presence during new rallies prevented disorder and damage on the same scale.

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