A mass protest against easing economic and sanctions pressure on Russia took place in Times Square in downtown New York City. The rally was organized by the Rebirth.Ukraine initiative under the slogan “Deals Cost Lives.”

The rally was a response to recent decisions by the U.S. administration regarding concessions in the energy sector, specifically the signing of the “diesel deal,” which temporarily lifts tariffs and restrictions on Russian fuel exports until April 2027.

Protesters emphasized that concessions to the Kremlin do not stop aggression: the “energy truce” announced by Washington was violated by Russia as early as October 14 during a massive ballistic strike on power, oil, and gas facilities in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply criticized the policy of lifting sanctions in exchange for Russia’s empty promises, stating that such decisions indicate a weakening of the position of key partners.

This was reported by journalist Ostap Yarosh.

Jake Wallace Simmons, a columnist for the British newspaper The Telegraph, believes that the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk are weakening Ukraine’s position and creating advantages for Russia.

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas stated that Russia made a mistake by focusing its calculations during the negotiations exclusively on the United States. According to her, Moscow will not be able to force Ukraine to capitulate through agreements with Washington, and Europe will continue to provide support to Kyiv.

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