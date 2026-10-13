Train derails in Pakistan, at least 4 dead — The Hindu

A passenger train derailed in the city of Sher Shah in Pakistan’s central Punjab province. At least four people were killed and another 30 were injured in the accident.

Accident in Punjab

The Hindu reports on the incident, citing police and a Pakistan Railways spokesperson. According to the publication, the accident occurred early Tuesday morning. Pakistan Railways spokesperson Kaleem Akhtar said that the train derailed in Sher Shah.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Train route

According to Akhtar, the train was traveling from Karachi to Peshawar. The source describes Karachi, where the train departed from, as Pakistan’s southern port city. Its destination was Peshawar, a city in the country’s northwest. Sher Shah, where the accident occurred, is located in Punjab province. Information about the dead and injured was provided by police and a railway representative.

Read us on