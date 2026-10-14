China's trade with Belt and Road partners rose 17.1% — ECNS

China's trade turnover with partner countries of the Belt and Road Initiative increased by 17.1% year on year in the first three quarters of the year, reaching 20.37 trillion yuan, or $3.04 trillion. This was reported by ECNS, citing the General Administration of Customs of China.

Export and import trends

According to Lü Daliang, spokesperson for the General Administration of Customs of China, Chinese exports to these countries increased by 16.6%, while imports from them rose by 17.9%.

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Growth in bilateral trade with China from January through September was recorded by nearly 80% of the initiative's partner countries. They accounted for 51% of China's total foreign trade turnover during this period.

Share in China's foreign trade

Trade with Belt and Road partners accounted for 47.1% of the total growth in China's foreign trade over nine months. According to the latest international estimates, in the first seven months of the year China was among the three largest trading partners for 134 economies participating in the initiative and was the largest trading partner for 74 of them.

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