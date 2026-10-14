During a briefing on October 14, 2026, the European Commission stated that it currently sees no signs that the United States has halted the transfer of intelligence to Ukraine.

European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho emphasized that Brussels has no confirmation of any changes in intelligence cooperation between Washington and Kyiv. At the same time, the European Commission refrained from making official assessments regarding possible restrictions on the operation of the Starlink satellite network in Ukraine until comprehensive data is available.

Meanwhile, European Commission spokesperson Thomas Renier reported that negotiations are underway with Kyiv regarding granting Ukraine access to the European secure satellite communications system Govsatcom to meet civilian needs. Source: European Commission briefing.

On the night of October 14, SpaceX imposed speed limits on Starlink terminals for the StarShield military service package. This was reported by electronic warfare specialist Serhiy Flash, who specified that the current limit is 100 miles per hour (about 161 km/h). According to Serhiy Sternenko, an activist, volunteer, and former advisor to the Minister of Defense, this disruption caused several important missions to fail.

In the Huliaipole sector, units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces experienced problems with Starlink connectivity on the night of October 14 due to data transmission speed limitations. This affected the control of drones and led to the cancellation of some combat missions.

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