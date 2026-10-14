In the Palestinian village of Mukhmas in the West Bank, Jewish extremist settlers allegedly set fire to a mosque, a vehicle and an olive tree overnight into Tuesday, according to Israeli and Palestinian media reports. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Nationalist graffiti was also found in the village. It mentioned Susiya, described the eviction as chaos, and stated that silence does not mean sleep and that the authors of the graffiti have not gone anywhere.

No suspects detained

Israel Defense Forces troops arrived in Mukhmas. According to the publication, no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests were made.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Palestinian news organization PNN said that, in addition to the arson and graffiti, settlers chased a shepherd and attempted to steal sheep belonging to local Palestinians. The organization also claims that olives were stolen from Palestinian olive groves.

Incident near Qusra

Earlier the same day, KAN News reported another incident near Qusra in the West Bank. According to the broadcaster, masked Jewish attackers posing as Israel Defense Forces soldiers entered the home of a Palestinian family at around 3 a.m.

The family said that after the father opened the door, the attackers grabbed him and began beating him with sticks and stones. The mother and two teenage daughters tried to help and were also beaten. A relative told KAN that police were called repeatedly and that military personnel were in the area.

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