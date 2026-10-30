In Poland, 44.8% of survey participants believe that the threat from Russia to the country remains at the same level. Another 31.1% of respondents said it has increased, according to the results of an IBRiS survey for the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, as reported by Interia.

How Poles assess the risk

Overall, 75.9% of those surveyed do not believe that the threat from Russia is decreasing: this group includes those who say the level of danger is unchanged or higher. At the same time, 8.8% of respondents pointed to a decrease in the risk of a Russian attack, while 12.6% said they do not see such a threat at all. Another 2.6% of participants were unable to decide on an answer.

Women were more likely than men to assess the threat as growing or unchanged: 80.4% versus 71.4%. Meanwhile, 17.2% of men denied its existence, compared with 8% of women.

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Differences among voters

Risk perception differs significantly depending on political preferences. Among voters of the governing coalition, 61.6% said the threat from Russia was increasing, while 28.4% described its level as unchanged. Only 1.6% in this group saw a decrease in danger, while 5.3% do not believe that the threat exists.

Among opposition supporters, 48.4% consider the threat level stable, 18.1% speak of its decrease, and 18.6% see no threat. A total of 12.7% of respondents in this group said it was increasing. In most age categories, more than 70% of respondents speak of an unchanged or higher threat. The exception was the 40–49 age group, where 46.3% of respondents said it had decreased or completely denied its existence.

The survey was conducted on October 16 and 17 using a nationwide sample of 1,068 people. In one of his October interviews with Rzeczpospolita, President Karol Nawrocki said that, in his assessment based on NATO reports and contacts with allies, the level of the Russian threat had not changed significantly over the previous six months. He also called on politicians not to fuel fear.

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