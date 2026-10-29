In Poland, the Ministry of Digital Affairs has added a new section of the “Security Guide” to the mObywatel app, containing instructions on responding to threats from the air. Interia reports on the update.

Instructions for crisis situations

The new module is dedicated to rules of conduct in the event of an air threat. Users can learn how to prepare for a crisis situation, where to seek shelter, how to properly secure it, and what to do after sirens sound.

The ministry stated that the information in the digital guide is presented concisely and clearly. The materials have also been divided into separate sections to make it easier for users to find the necessary recommendations.

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Digital and paper versions

The digital version of the “Security Guide” is available on government websites, as well as among mObywatel services in the “Security” category. According to the ministry, paper copies of the guide were previously delivered to all households by the Polish Post.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs urged people to familiarize themselves with the new instructions in advance in order to act calmly, consciously, and safely in the event of danger.

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