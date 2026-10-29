Prada topped the list of the world's most popular brands in 2026

The Italian fashion house Prada ranked first among the world’s most popular brands based on third-quarter 2026 results. Demand for its products rose by 55%, and the number of search queries for the Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch increased by 498%. This accessory became the most popular fashion item of the quarter.

According to the Lyst Index, interest in Prada products has grown significantly over the past three months. One of the main factors was the popularity of the Wish bag, particularly the Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch model.

Search interest in this accessory surged by 498%, securing it the top spot among the quarter’s most popular items.

The top five most popular brands in the world, according to Lyst, included:

Prada—which rose to first place. Chanel — dropped one spot compared to the previous quarter. Miu Miu—remained among the top three. Gucci. Saint Laurent.

Another notable entry in the ranking was the Celine brand, which jumped five spots and made it into the top ten for the first time. Its popularity was driven by the launch of new collections and a collaboration with the sports brand Reebok.

In addition to the brand ranking, the Lyst Index released a list of the ten products that attracted the most consumer attention from July through September 2026.

The list included bags, shoes, clothing, sunglasses, and a watch.

Lyst’s Top 10 Most Popular Fashion Items of the Quarter:

The Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch by Prada. The Trullo Flap Bag by COS. The Freestyle Lo sneakers by Celine / Reebok. Vans Premium Authentic sneakers. The Long Wrap Scarf-Skirt by Dries Van Noten. Peak Sunglasses by Phoebe Philo. Forever Young Bloomer Pants by Free People. Rodeo Bag by Balenciaga. Ballet flats by Chanel. Tank Watch by Cartier.

Thus, bags and shoes took a prominent place among the quarter’s most popular items, although clothing, sunglasses, and a watch also made the list.

To compile the ranking, Lyst analyzes over eight million products. The methodology takes into account not only sales but also how actively users engage with brands and their products online.

Specifically, the following are taken into account:

search queries;

mentions on social media;

product page views;

user engagement with content;

sales on the Lyst platform.

The Lyst Index reflects consumers’ overall interest in fashion brands and specific products, not just their sales volumes. That is why a sharp increase in search queries for a particular model can significantly affect its ranking.

This is evidenced by the Lyst Index, published by the fashion analytics platform Lyst.

Earlier in Geneva, Switzerland, the Global Climate and Health Alliance presented a ranking of 117 national climate plans. According to the ranking, 19 of the top 20 spots were occupied by low- and middle-income countries, while the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions pay little attention to health issues in their climate commitments.

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