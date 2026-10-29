In Kyiv, following a lawsuit filed by the prosecutor’s office, a court revoked the registration of ownership rights to a nonexistent property and the land plot on which the building was allegedly located. This prevented land valued at over 14.5 million hryvnias from being transferred out of municipal ownership.

The plot in question is 0.29 hectares in size and is located on Medova Street in the Solomyanskyi District of the capital. The Solomyanskyi District Prosecutor’s Office determined that a private company had illegally registered ownership of a 25.4-square-meter property.

At the same time, this building did not actually exist. It had never been put into operation, and no construction permits had been issued or registered for it. The absence of any structures on the plot was confirmed by an on-site inspection and an analysis of satellite imagery from the past 25 years.

The registration of ownership rights to a building that does not exist was intended to create artificial grounds for acquiring municipal land on non-competitive terms. Consequently, a land parcel was illegally created and registered in the State Land Cadastre with the designated purpose of “construction and maintenance of administrative buildings and office buildings for companies engaged in profit-making business activities”.

However, the “real estate” owners did not manage to obtain the land plot for use.

The court agreed with the prosecutor’s office’s arguments and revoked the state registration of ownership rights to the nonexistent real estate property and the state registration of the land plot. In this way, the prosecutor’s office prevented the potential transfer of the land plot out of municipal ownership. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. In the Khmelnytskyi region, a lawyer and two officials illegally appropriated municipal land. In Kyiv, participants in a land scam involving over 22 million hryvnias will stand trial. In Zhytomyr Oblast, criminals appropriated nearly 100 hectares of land.

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