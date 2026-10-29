In Kosovo, the chief prosecutor and deputy chief prosecutor of the Peja region, as well as 11 police officers, were suspended from work after the murder of Arlinda Zekaj. As Balkan Insight reports, the decision was made on October 29 amid reports of possible institutional failures in the case.

Suspension of officials

The Kosovo Prosecutorial Council suspended Peja Chief Prosecutor Lumturije Vucetaj and her deputy, Arlinda Nallbani Gacaferi. Nallbani Gacaferi also coordinated domestic violence cases. Council member Dardan Vuniqi confirmed to the outlet that both officials had been suspended.

At the request of the Police Inspectorate, Kosovo Police also suspended 11 police employees in the Peja region. They include the regional police director, the commander of a police station, and the head of the investigative unit.

Warnings of a threat

According to the outlet, Arlinda Zekaj was killed on Sunday evening, minutes after she was escorted home from a police station. She had gone there to file a complaint about domestic violence. Her ex-husband, Jeton Silaj, who was detained after that report, was remanded in custody for 30 days on Tuesday for violating a court order.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Zekaj’s brother-in-law, Albert Silaj, is suspected of her murder. According to Balkan Insight, he fled the crime scene and was detained two days later. On Wednesday, the Basic Court of Peja ordered him held in custody for 30 days.

The outlet notes that three days before her death, Zekaj told police about a death threat from Albert Silaj, but he was questioned only as a witness. On the same day, she sent a letter to Chief Prosecutor Vucetaj asking for an investigation into the actions of officials who, in her view, had neglected her case, and wrote that she feared for her life.

Protest in Pristina

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, demanding accountability from state institutions, resignations, and urgent measures against femicide and gender-based violence. Protest participants also called for social housing for survivors of such violence, an examination of the judicial system, and recognition of femicide as a national-level emergency.

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