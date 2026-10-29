In Tirana, Albania, lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Party disrupted a parliamentary session by lighting flares in the chamber. They also blocked access to the podium during a vote on a law concerning the Central Bank. This was reported by The Hindu.

Protest in parliament

Opposition leader Sali Berisha sharply criticized lawmakers from the ruling force, but his microphone was switched off. Other opposition representatives surrounded Berisha, holding photographs of protesters who were injured by rubber bullets. Some lawmakers raised blue flares, the color of the Democratic Party.

Student protests

The parliamentary action took place after several weeks of anti-government protests called by students demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Demonstrations have continued in central Tirana since mid-October and have spread to other cities. Protest participants express dissatisfaction with what they consider corruption in the government, a lack of jobs, and a low level of education.

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During previous rallies, protesters set fire to government buildings and banks, smashed shop windows, and tore up paving stones, which they threw at police. On October 25, Rama introduced a fine of 500,000 lek, or about $6,200, for participants in a protest that turned violent, even if they had not personally committed violent acts. This week, the rallies were mostly peaceful, and the next protest is scheduled for October 31.

The prime minister again called on students to engage in dialogue and announced economic measures, including cheaper fuel and increased assistance for low-income families.

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