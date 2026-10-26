A district court in Ciechanów, Poland, sentenced the commander of a police Black Hawk helicopter to one year in prison suspended for a two-year probationary period. He was found guilty in a case concerning a 2023 incident near the village of Sarnowa Góra in the Sońsk commune in Mazovia, when the helicopter tore down a lightning protection wire of a power line during a low-altitude flight. As RMF24 reports, no one was injured in the incident.

Punishment for the commander

In addition to the suspended sentence, the court imposed a fine of 20,000 zlotys on the pilot and banned him from piloting helicopters for two years. He must also pay 10,000 zlotys to the Victim Assistance and Post-Penitentiary Assistance Fund and more than 19,000 zlotys in legal costs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The verdict has not yet entered into force. The Black Hawk commander may appeal to the district court in Płock. After the incident, the man retired.

Damage after the incident

During the incident, which occurred at a historical picnic, the police helicopter was damaged. Its repair cost nearly 2.5 million zlotys. According to the investigation, the torn power line wire caused damage of at least 2.7 million zlotys to Poland's State Treasury and Energa Operator.

Read us on