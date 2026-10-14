In Tarnów, Poland, police stopped a lawmaker who was riding a bicycle in the evening without proper lighting. According to RMF24, officers smelled alcohol on him but did not conduct a test after he presented his parliamentary ID.

Stop in Tarnów

As RMF24 reports, citing the weekly TEMI, the incident occurred on Monday at around 9:00 p.m. on Elektryczna Street in Tarnów, in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship. Police stopped the cyclist because of the lack of mandatory lighting.

During the check, it emerged that the cyclist was a lawmaker from the Tarnów region. He presented his parliamentary ID and invoked protection associated with parliamentary immunity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Materials sent to Kraków

Joanna Dychtoń, a spokesperson for the Tarnów city police, said that officers smelled alcohol, after which they stopped further actions. The incident was documented and sent to the Voivodeship Police Headquarters in Kraków.

Through the Kraków headquarters, the materials are to be reviewed by Poland’s National Police Headquarters. RMF24 and TEMI do not name the lawmaker.

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