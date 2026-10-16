Nearly 109 kg of marijuana found in a parcel from Thailand in Poland — RMF24

In Poland, officers of the Mazovian branch of the National Revenue Administration discovered 108.9 kg of marijuana in a shipment from Thailand. The drugs were concealed among exercise equipment, and the parcel was intended for a recipient in Poland, RMF24 reports.

Inspection at a warehouse

The cargo was checked during a routine inspection at a courier company warehouse. Fourteen cardboard boxes contained exercise mats, inside which 364 hermetically sealed packages with green plant material were found.

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A further 11 packages were found in four boxes containing exercise rollers. In total, the drugs were hidden in 18 boxes of sports equipment.

Value assessment

Poland’s National Revenue Administration estimated the value of the seized goods at nearly 5.5 million zlotys. Smuggling a large quantity of drugs in Poland can carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

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