Peruvian Prime Minister Luis Galarreta on October 18 launched the work of the High-Level Intersectoral Commission for the Restoration of Security and Public Order. The meeting, attended by five ministers, was held at the Army headquarters in Lima’s San Borja district. The Rio Times reports.

Composition and powers of the commission

The commission is chaired by the head of government. Its members also include Interior Minister César Astudillo, Defense Minister Rafael Belaúnde, Minister of Justice and Human Rights Ernesto Álvarez, and Foreign Minister Carlos España. Membership in the body is unpaid, and ministers may not delegate participation to their representatives.

The body was created by Supreme Decree No. 141-2026-PCM, which was signed on October 13 and published the following day. The commission is to oversee and coordinate the first direction of government policy for 2026–2031, aimed at combating violent crime, extortion, and organized criminal groups.

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Without operational command

The commission will be able to submit proposals to the government on measures, regulatory decisions, and funding priorities, which must be approved by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. At the same time, the decree explicitly provides that it will not command police or military operations. It will be informed about coordinated security actions, including the work of the Joint Command of the police and armed forces.

The commission will be funded from the budgets of participating ministries, without additional funds from the state treasury. It must approve its internal regulations within 30 working days after beginning its work, and its meetings will be held behind closed doors, either in person or online.

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