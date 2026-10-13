In Poland, a batch of eight types of regional cheeses produced by Mlecz Ser Górskie is being recalled from sale after the detection of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. As Interia reports, the bacterium was detected in all five samples taken from one batch during an official inspection by the Veterinary Inspectorate.

The warning concerns products from Mlecz Ser Górskie Sp. z o.o., located in Jabłonka. All of the listed products have batch number 261.2026/M. The products have already been placed on the market, and the manufacturer has started the procedure to recall the entire batch and is taking measures to establish the source of contamination.

Which cheeses are being recalled

The list includes Gałka Naturalna cheese weighing 250 g, Gałka z czosnkiem niedźwiedzim weighing 250 g, Gałka z papryką weighing 250 g, Gałka Wędzona weighing 250 g, Tabliczka Wędzona weighing 250 g, Kukurydza Wędzona weighing 280 g, Korbacz Naturalny weighing 1 kg, and Sietniok Wędzony weighing 180 g.

The use-by date for Gałka Naturalna, Gałka z czosnkiem niedźwiedzim, Gałka z papryką and Korbacz Naturalny expires on October 18, 2026. The other four products have a use-by date of November 7, 2026.

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According to the publication, the entire batch was supplied to one recipient — HALAMA ANETA Firma Handlowo-Usługowa from Szczyrk. The cheese producer has no products from this batch left.

Actions by inspectors and risks

After receiving the test results, the district veterinary officer in Nowy Targ initiated proceedings at the enterprise. State Sanitary Inspectorate authorities are cooperating with the Veterinary Inspectorate and monitoring the process of recalling the products from retail outlets.

Consumers who purchased these cheeses are advised not to consume them. Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis. This infection poses the greatest risk to pregnant women, newborns and people with weakened immune systems.

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