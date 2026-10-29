In Poland, the director of the Wrocław branch of the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA), Waldemar W., has been detained. He has been charged with seven offenses, RMF24 reports.

Nature of the charges

According to the outlet, the charges concern abuse of authority in connection with tender procedures, document forgery, as well as retaliatory actions against whistleblowers. These are people who reported or disclosed irregularities at the branch.

Waldemar W. headed the Wrocław branch of GDDKiA in 2024. He did not admit guilt and refused to give explanations.

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Suspension from duties

The official is under police supervision. As an RMF FM journalist reported, he has been suspended from performing his duties.

Magdalena Szumiata, spokesperson for the Wrocław branch of GDDKiA, told RMF FM that Waldemar W. is not performing any official functions, is not in the office and is not receiving a salary. At the same time, he has not been removed from his post. The GDDKiA central office was to comment on the case on Thursday.

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