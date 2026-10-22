In Poland, students receiving a survivor’s pension after the death of one parent must submit a certificate from their higher education institution confirming continued studies to the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) by the end of October. This applies to those who started studying in October, as well as students whose previous certificate has expired. Without the document, the payment will be suspended, RMF24 reports.

When annual confirmation is not required

There is no need to confirm studies every year if the educational institution issued a certificate for the entire period of study, for example, for a five-year programme. At the same time, ZUS may check at any time whether the person is actually continuing their studies.

If the certificate was issued for only one academic year, the final survivor’s pension payment under that document was made in September. To continue receiving the funds, the student must submit a new certificate and an application to continue payments by the end of October.

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Who is entitled to a survivor’s pension

A survivor’s pension after the death of one parent is granted to children up to the age of 16 and, if they continue their education, up to the age of 25. Students who turn 25 during their final year may receive the payment until the end of the academic year.

People who became completely incapable of work before the age of 16 or while studying before reaching the age of 25 may receive a survivor’s pension regardless of their age or student status. If studies are discontinued, ZUS must be notified immediately; otherwise, overpaid funds will have to be returned with interest.

The payment is granted from the month in which the application and certificate are submitted. Therefore, a student who provides the documents only in November will not receive funds for October.

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