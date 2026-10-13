In Rio de Janeiro, supporters of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a rally along Copacabana beach ahead of the second round of the presidential election scheduled for October 25. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Rally on Copacabana

The event took place on Avenida Atlântica and covered several blocks of the coastal thoroughfare, the Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported. The day before, Lula’s supporters also held a rally on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo.

During his speech, Lula raised the issue of labor rights. According to Agência Brasil, he said that this week it would become clear whether his opponent’s party supports a schedule with six working days and one day off, or two days off for workers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Race ahead of the vote

Lula’s rival, Flávio Bolsonaro, took part in an election rally in São Gonçalo near Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Both candidates are seeking to consolidate voter support ahead of the second round.

In the first round, held on October 4, neither candidate secured an absolute majority. According to election data, Bolsonaro received 47.03% of valid votes, while Lula received 45.16%. Lula took office as president in January 2023 after defeating Flávio Bolsonaro’s father, Jair Bolsonaro, in the 2022 election.

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