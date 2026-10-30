On November 3, the United States will determine the winners of 36 gubernatorial races. Democrats currently control 24 governorships, while Republicans control 26. To secure a majority of state governorships, Democrats need a net gain of at least two seats. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the main campaign issues include the cost of living, voters’ attitudes toward President Donald Trump, and local matters such as water resources, data centers, and cancer incidence rates.

Competitive races

In Arizona, Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs is running for a second term against Republican Congressman Andy Biggs. The campaign is discussing drought and water resources, immigration, the cost of living, and abortion rights. In 2024, state voters supported a constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion.

In Michigan, Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican Congressman John James are competing for the office being vacated by Governor Gretchen Whitmer due to term limits. The state is politically competitive: Trump won there in the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections, while Joe Biden won in 2020.

In Georgia, Republican Rick Jackson, a billionaire and healthcare executive, is facing former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. If Bottoms wins, she will become the first Black woman elected governor in the United States. Jackson has spent more than $100 million of his own money on the campaign.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Local campaign issues

In Iowa, where Governor Kim Reynolds decided not to run, State Auditor Rob Sand is competing against Republican businessman Zach Lahn. One of the issues has been high cancer incidence rates: the state ranks second in the country after Kentucky. The candidates also disagree over education, taxes, public finances, and school vouchers.

In Nevada, incumbent Republican Governor Joe Lombardo is in a close race with the state attorney general, Democrat Aaron Ford. Discussions focus on prices, tariffs, declining tourist activity, gasoline costs, and incentives for data centers. Ford proposes ending new tax incentives for such facilities.

In Wisconsin, Republican Tom Tiffany, who was endorsed by Trump, is running against Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. One of the key issues is abortion rights: Tiffany supported a legislative initiative to ban most abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, while Crowley advocates protecting reproductive rights.

Read us on