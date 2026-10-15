In the United States, Democrats hold a 3-percentage-point advantage over Republicans on the generic ballot question ahead of the midterm elections. According to an AARP poll, 49% of likely voters supported Democrats, 46% supported Republicans, and another 5% were undecided. This was reported by The Hill.

Advantage within the margin of error

The gap between the parties is 3 percentage points. At the same time, the survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 2.7 percentage points, meaning the Democrats’ advantage only slightly exceeds this figure.

The poll was conducted from October 1 to 5 among 1,368 likely voters. It included voters in House districts that a nonpartisan election analyst at the time classified as competitive or leaning Democratic or Republican.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Donald Trump’s approval rating

In the same poll, 42% of respondents approved of Donald Trump’s job performance, while 56% disapproved. The survey was released less than three weeks before the midterm elections.

Fox News also predicted that Democrats would regain control of the House of Representatives in this year’s elections. This is the outlet’s first forecast in the current election cycle regarding a Democratic victory in one of the chambers of Congress.

Read us on