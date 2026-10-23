In the United States, four flight attendants were injured aboard a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 operating a flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles during severe turbulence. One of them required hospitalization, Interia reports.

Sharp altitude change

According to available data, during the flight the aircraft descended by more than 3,000 feet, or approximately 914 meters, in less than a minute. At the time of the incident, the airliner was in the descent phase at an altitude of about 27,000 feet, or approximately 8.2 kilometers.

There were 190 passengers and 10 crew members on board. Passengers said the turbulence began suddenly: the aircraft shook violently, and screams were heard in the cabin. Witnesses also reported seeing a flight attendant with a bleeding head injury.

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None of the 190 passengers was injured. United Airlines said that all injured crew members were examined by medical personnel.

The FAA is investigating the causes

The US Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Experts stressed that a rapid change in altitude does not in itself mean that control of the aircraft was lost, and the link between this change and the turbulence has yet to be established.

According to preliminary information, the pilots may have suggested in a conversation with air traffic controllers that the aircraft encountered turbulence caused by another plane that crossed its route. The final cause of the incident has not yet been established.

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