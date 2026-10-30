Omar’s residence searched in the US — Der Spiegel

In the United States, agents conducted a search at the residence of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar at dawn. Der Spiegel reported this on October 30. The publication called the search an escalation of attacks on the politician.

Search of Omar’s residence

In the article, Omar is described as a Somali immigrant. According to Der Spiegel’s wording, the agents’ actions became part of a campaign against the Democratic Party representative.

The article was prepared by correspondent Marc Pitzke, who reports from New York. The publication was classified under the topic of the 2026 US midterm elections.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement on deportation

Der Spiegel also writes that Donald Trump wants to deport Omar. The publication considers the search a possible harbinger of what could threaten other critics of Trump. This is Der Spiegel’s assessment, not an established consequence of the search.

The caption to Omar’s photograph quotes her as saying: «Gott gibt einem nicht mehr, als man bewältigen kann».

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