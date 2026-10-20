The United States has unveiled a new design for the American passport, which is expected to appear in 2028. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also announced that next year Americans will be able to apply for passports online, The Hill reports.

An eagle on passport pages

Rubio presented the updated document during an event in Washington at the end of September. According to him, the new passport is intended to reflect the “unbreakable bond between the nation and the citizen” that Americans carry with them beyond the country’s borders.

The main design element will be an eagle. It will remain on the cover, but will also appear on the pages of the passport book. Rubio noted that the pages will feature images connected with the 250-year history of the United States.

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Historical scenes and an updated cover

The planned illustrations include the Battle of Lexington, US westward expansion, the Wright brothers’ flight, Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima, and the April splashdown of the Artemis mission.

The cover will also change: the Great Seal of the United States will remain, but will become larger. The words United States of America will be moved to the top of the cover. Rubio joked that passengers at airports may flip through the pages to look at the eagle.

Earlier this year, the US State Department introduced the limited-edition Patriot Passport featuring President Donald Trump to mark the country’s 250th anniversary. It was initially available only at the State Department passport office in the District of Columbia, and in July it was expanded to two dozen more offices across the United States.

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