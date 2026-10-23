Several people have been detained in the United States and France in a case involving an alleged international fundraising network for Hamas that, according to US law enforcement, used donations purportedly intended for humanitarian aid to Gaza's population. As The National reports, US prosecutors believe the network was run by 45-year-old Salim Alzak, a senior member of Hamas's propaganda apparatus.

Charges in the United States

US authorities say the network raised about $2 million for Hamas, of which $1.5 million was received after the group's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Alzak has been charged in a case involving fundraising through social media under the guise of aid to Gaza. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison in the United States. According to the publication, he is currently in Gaza.

The indictment filed with a New York court states that Alzak and his alleged accomplices solicited donations in various countries, claiming the money was intended for humanitarian aid. Investigators also allege that in a conversation with an undercover US law enforcement agent, Alzak referred to Hamas as “the greens” and used coded phrases such as “buy bread” or “give it to the bakeries.”

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Detentions in the United States and France

Abdel Adhami and Omar Adhami from Louisiana, as well as Raed Yousef from Florida, were detained in the United States. They are suspected of transferring a total of $155,000 through the network. The charges include providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization; if convicted, they also face up to 20 years in prison.

During an operation by France's General Directorate for Internal Security, Fawzi Barika, founder of Association Baraka, and Amel Walid, associated with Ensemble C Mieux, were detained. According to US authorities, Barika and Walid transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency to Alzak. Association Baraka was shut down after the operation by the French security service.

US sanctions

The United States imposed sanctions under the Specially Designated Global Terrorist procedure against Alzak, Barika, Walid, Association Baraka, and Ensemble C Mieux. The US Department of Justice describes Alzak as a deputy battalion commander in the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, and an employee of the photo unit of the group's media office.

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