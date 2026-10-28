Guterres Appointed a Russian Diplomat to a Key Position at the UN

On October 27, UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Russia’s representative, Gleb Desyatnikov, as Assistant Secretary-General for Mine Action and Police in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations. This was reported by the UN.

“Desyatnikov brings to this position more than 35 years of experience in international relations, political affairs, and security issues, gained while working in government agencies, in the field of multilateral diplomacy, and in conflict-affected regions,” the statement said.

It is noted that since 2018, Desyatnikov has served as the Russian Federation’s ambassador to Jordan. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Director of the Department for the Middle East and North Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (2010–2018).

Previously, he served as senior advisor on the Middle East and North Africa at the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations in New York (2004–2010), Head of the Department for Iraq and Jordan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2000–2004), and also served at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Jordan from 1997 to 2000. From 1994 to 1997, he also served on several occasions on the United Nations Special Commission on Iraq.

“Desyatnikov holds a master’s degree in international relations from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in the Russian Federation. In addition to his native Russian, Mr. Desyatnikov is fluent in English and Arabic,” the statement added.

Desyatnikov will coordinate the UN’s mine action efforts and the work of police contingents as part of peacekeeping missions around the world.

Source: UN

Earlier, a UN General Assembly committee recognized the recruitment of foreigners into the Russian Armed Forces as human trafficking.

Additionally, the UN Independent International Commission concluded that systematic Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the presentation of the report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on violations in Ukraine. The document was presented to the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the report’s findings are of particular importance as winter approaches.

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