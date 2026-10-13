In the United States, financial documents filed with the tax authority indicate that FIFA President Gianni Infantino may have received an additional $1.76 million in 2024. As RMF24 reports, citing the British newspaper The Times, these payments were not reflected in FIFA’s official reports on executive compensation.

Two compensations

According to the outlet, Infantino received official compensation from FIFA in Switzerland and separate compensation from the US company FWC2026 US Inc., which is involved in organizing the 2026 World Cup. FIFA’s 2024 report states that the organization’s president earned £3.88 million.

RMF24 notes that documents from the US tax authority indicate an additional $1.76 million received by Infantino in the same year. According to the media outlet, he may also have received similar or larger sums in subsequent years.

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Calls for an investigation

Former chairman of FIFA’s governance committee Miguel Maduro called the non-disclosure of information on additional payments a gross violation of the organization’s statutes. In his view, the situation requires an immediate independent investigation.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Switzerland national team defender Ramon Vega said he intends to run for FIFA president and criticized the federation’s current leadership. The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2027, during the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.

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