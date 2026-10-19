At the Durban High Court in South Africa, surveillance footage from King Shaka International Airport was shown, allegedly depicting a man resembling one of the seven accused in the murder case of rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes following the musician on the day of his death. The video was presented by airport surveillance systems analyst Sandile Huzwayo, TimesLIVE reports.

Dispute over identification

In the footage, the man follows Forbes to the Europcar car rental counter, stands near the entrance while the rapper is inside, and then appears to follow him to the parking area. The court was also shown still images taken from the video.

Defence lawyer William Nicholson said it was impossible to identify the man in the footage and that Huzwayo had insufficient grounds for such an identification. The witness said airport employees are usually not permitted to provide footage to third parties, but agreed to present the video in court after being approached by an investigator.

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Nicholson also questioned whether the employee's testimony violated the company's internal policy and asked whether the prosecution had summoned the employees. Huzwayo replied that he did not know, as he was only an employee. The accused person who, according to the prosecution, may be depicted in the footage watched the video closely and took notes.

Ballistics expert testimony

Ballistics expert Ruwain Kader also testified in the case. He said one of the two firearms that investigators believe were used in the killing of Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in February 2023 may be linked to five other cases in the Umlazi township.

Kader said six cartridge cases were found at the murder scene. Two of them, he said, are linked to a firearm found with the third accused, Siyanda Eddie Myeza. Myeza's defence denies that the firearm was found on him, claiming it was discovered in a room where six other men were present. The seven accused pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

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