In Tanzania, a plane carrying 30 people collided with a zebra during takeoff — Daily Mail

An Embraer EMB-120 passenger plane operated by Sindbad Air crashed while taking off from Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. There were 26 tourists and four crew members on board, and while accelerating on the Seronera runway, the plane struck a zebra, which died at the scene.

While en route to Zanzibar, the pilots discovered serious damage to the landing gear after takeoff. The crew decided to change course and diverted the aircraft to Kilimanjaro International Airport, located approximately 434 kilometers east of the reserve.

The emergency landing took place around noon. As the plane touched down, smoke billowed from the left wing, and the underside of the fuselage scraped against the runway surface. Emergency services arrived at the scene immediately, and airport operations were temporarily suspended.

All 30 people on board were successfully evacuated; none of the passengers or crew members were injured.

This was reported by the Daily Mail.

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