In Tennessee, 28-year-old Jacob Allen Morley, who was serving a life sentence for murder, escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville. After escaping, he stole a white Ford F-350 service vehicle from a farm near the facility and drove in an unknown direction, RMF24 reports.

Escape confirmed by cameras

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Morley escaped on Sunday, and his absence was discovered in the evening. Surveillance camera footage confirmed that the convict crossed the facility's fence while wearing prison uniform.

Investigators also released video footage which, according to them, shows Morley stealing the white Ford F-350. The Northwest Correctional Complex is located about 145 kilometers north of Memphis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reward for information

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added Morley to its list of most wanted persons. A reward of up to $2,500 has been announced for information that helps apprehend him. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting searches, including from the air.

In June 2025, Morley was sentenced to life imprisonment for the first-degree murder of his coworker Cody Burchfield, committed in 2022. According to CBS News, Burchfield's body was found concealed beneath Morley's house. In addition to murder, he was also found guilty of vandalism, tampering with evidence, aggravated burglary, and evading arrest. According to prison records, he could not be released before December 2083.

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