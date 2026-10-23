One person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting in the French city of Trappes, west of Paris. The suspect was detained, The National reports.

Shooting near a petrol station

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu reported one death and at least four injuries. The shooting occurred near a petrol station, where firefighters were called.

Trappes Mayor Ali Rabeh told BFMTV that a man fired from a car. According to him, the attacker apparently fired indiscriminately and may have intended to carry out a mass killing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities' response

Ali Rabeh also reported that a 12-year-old girl was among those injured. According to him, the shooter lived in a neighboring town, and his motives remained unknown at that time.

Lecornu wrote on social network X that security forces were fully mobilized. He also noted that France's National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office was monitoring the situation. The prosecutor's office confirmed this, while the prefecture declined to comment.

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