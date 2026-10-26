In Poland, RMF24 announced an interview with Civic Coalition MEP Bartosz Arłukowicz about the situation in Donald Tusk’s governing coalition and personnel matters at the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy. The broadcast of the “Conversation at 7” program is expected to address, among other things, Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz’s departure from the government.

Situation in the coalition

The host plans to ask Arłukowicz whether Pełczyńska-Nałęcz’s departure means the end of the conflict in the coalition. The announced topics also include her sharp criticism of Civic Coalition politicians and the question of whether Prime Minister Donald Tusk has grounds to be satisfied with her resignation.

The program will separately address remarks by Jan Szyszko, the former deputy minister of funds and regional policy. He accused coalition politicians of using violence against people who hold a different opinion. The host is also expected to ask whether public attacks and mutual suspicions of contacts with the opposition are complicating cooperation between political forces.

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Ministry and EU budget

Another topic will be the future of the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy. In particular, the discussion will cover whether the ministry should remain under the control of the Poland 2050 party and whether Tusk will use Pełczyńska-Nałęcz’s resignation for a broader government reshuffle ahead of parliamentary elections.

The interview is also scheduled to include questions about preparations for next year’s elections, the Civic Coalition’s work on electoral lists, and negotiations on the new European Union budget. It will also concern Poland’s position in discussions with states seeking cuts to EU spending, including Germany.

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