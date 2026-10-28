A Ukrainian man was detained in Poland on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a defense plant in Romania

A Ukrainian citizen suspected of being involved with a group of saboteurs that may have been acting on behalf of Russia was detained in Warsaw. According to media reports, the group attempted to set fire to the Carfil defense plant in the Romanian city of Brașov.

The suspect is 25-year-old Ukrainian citizen Artem S. He is currently set to be extradited to Bucharest under a European arrest warrant.

The man is one of three members of the group that set fire to the state-owned defense plant in Brașov in mid-September. At that time, the flames engulfed a 1,000-square-meter area.

“The Ukrainian’s role was to conduct reconnaissance. His task was to identify the target they planned to set on fire and to finance the operation,” reports RMF24.

According to Romanian intelligence, the 25-year-old man worked with two Belarusians. They were detained in Germany. The group also allegedly planned attacks on Ukrainian military training centers, state-owned and private weapons manufacturing companies, and other industrial facilities.

The Ukrainian man was detained in an apartment in one of Warsaw’s districts. He did not resist arrest.

Source: RMF24

Earlier, Romania summoned the Russian ambassador over a sabotage incident at an arms factory.

The Romanian intelligence service stated that it had uncovered a sabotage network which, according to its information, was coordinated by Russia—the aggressor state. The intelligence service believes the network may have been involved in a fire last September at an industrial facility in central Romania, near a state-owned arms manufacturer.

Romanian intelligence has exposed a network of saboteurs who, according to the investigation, were coordinated from Russia. They are suspected of involvement in an attempted arson attack on the Carfil defense plant in Brașov, which took place on September 14.

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