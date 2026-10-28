Two trains collided near Los Yébenes in the autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha, Spain. Due to the accident, Spanish railway infrastructure operator Adif suspended traffic on the high-speed line between Madrid and Andalusia.

Accident between Los Yébenes and Urda

As RMF24 reports, the accident occurred at around 09:00 on the section between the towns of Los Yébenes and Urda in the Toledo area. A train operated by the state carrier Renfe, travelling from Madrid to Seville, collided with a train of the private operator Iryo, which was moving in the opposite direction.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of casualties

Spanish outlet ABC, citing eyewitnesses, reported that many people were injured in the collision. According to witnesses, the trains may also have fallen from an embankment.

At the time of publication, RMF24 did not provide information on the number of casualties or details regarding the circumstances of the accident.

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